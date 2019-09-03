by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 3, 2019 5:45 AM
Now this is a party we're jealous of.
In the below exclusive teaser of The Voice season 17, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and returning coach Gwen Stefani have what looks like the ultimate sleepover.
There's a pillow fight, a singalong, manicures, scary movies (with Blake's mullet) and even a bedtime story from Carson Daly. "Sleep well, my angels, we've got a big season ahead," Carson says after tucking everyone in.
It really does track that Kelly Clarkson would be the most into a slumber party.
See the cute promo below.
This is Gwen's first time back on The Voice since season 12. She joins in place of original coach Adam Levine who made a surprise exit from the series in May 2019.
In another promo for the new season, it looks like Blake and Gwen waste no time opening up about their relationship with the contestants.
"She put our relationship on the line for you!" Blake yells at a contestant in the preview.
"You're personally responsible for breaking up one of America's favorite couples," John tells another unseen contestant. Season 16 was John's first time as a coach and he won the competition.
Meanwhile, Kelly seems even more thrilled than Blake to have Gwen on the show.
"I'm excited to work with Gwen," she says. "I literally like grew up in my room singing to her, so I'm like a super fan. Like a real fan, like crazy."
The Voice season 17 premieres Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?