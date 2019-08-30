Anthony Barcelo
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 30, 2019 12:10 PM
Congratulations, Alex Rodriguez!
The former New York Yankees player has sold his Hollywood Hills home for $4.4 million. Rodriguez purchased the house from Meryl Streep in 2014, and the four-bedroom, four-bath pad boasts several luxurious features. According to Architectural Digest, it has everything from floor-to-ceiling windows to Italian marble floors. It also features a top-of-the-line kitchen with multiple ovens and refrigerators, including a wine fridge. The spa-like master bathroom is another high-end spot with its deep tub and giant steam shower.
Of course, there's also the outdoor oasis, complete with a pool, a fountain, a fire pit and a lounge area. There are also several TVs in this space—so sports lovers never have to miss the big game.
In addition, the home has plenty of personality. Just take a look at the dining room, which has a wall full of cartoon faces.
The house was originally built in 1954 and was later renovated by architect and designer Xorin Balbes. Carl Gambino from Westside Estate Agency represented Rodriguez in the sale of the home. The listing agent declined to comment.
A lucky new buyer gets to call this place home.
If you thought getting ready took a long time, wait until you get pampered in this bathroom. We may never want to leave.
You'll feel like you're at a spa in this bathroom.
Who's hungry?
Warning: Being steps away from that backyard will have us quite distracted in the office.
When guests come over for a visit, they may want to stay for quite some time.
Just when we thought getting out of bed was hard enough. Imagine waking up in this glorious room?!
Whether you want to watch J.Lo on World of Dance or A-Rod's game analysis, we have the room for you.
We love this table and wall decor for business meetings and family dinners.
Living in Southern California is nice, but living in Southern California with this backyard is epic.
We wonder how many Yankees games A-Rod has watched here.
Need a place to clear your mind? This tranquil spot should do the trick.
