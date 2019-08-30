Bebe Rexha's "Birthday Suit" Reveals What Turning 30 Looks Like

Instagram
Bebe Rexha is saying goodbye to her 20's in style!
While celebrating her 30th birthday today, the "I'm a Mess" and "Meant to Be" singer took to Instagram with a hot photo.
Before performing on stage to a packed audience, Bebe posed in nothing but a black thong—in a bathroom.
"This is what 30 looks like. My #BirthdaySuit Self love," she shared while applying her makeup before showtime. "Body positivity. Unapologetically me. Pre-show stretch and lipstick application #Not20Anymore."
The post immediately got support from hundreds of fans including Lauren Jauregui who wrote "GO AWF BITCH" in the comments section.
As Bebe continues to grow as an artist, the singer wants her fans to have body confidence. In fact, she's been vocal about her own struggles and criticism she has faced in the industry.
Ron Smits/London Ent / SplashNews.com
Some fans will recall when the singer called out the fashion industry after several designers refused to dress her for the Grammys because of her size.
"Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys. #LOVEYOURBODY."
And although she finds herself clapping back at Internet trolls every so often, the birthday girl is being kind to herself and ignoring the haters.
"Ever since I was little, I've been thicker. When I first got signed to one of my deals, my managers were like, 'Are you ready to get into boot-camp shape?' I was like, ‘Sure! What does that mean?' They told me to lose 20 pounds, and it kind of messed me up," she previously told Health. "I went through a point of really not liking myself, and I still have my moments—but I just started trying to be nice to myself and doing things every day."
Looking ahead, Bebe continues to tour the country as part of the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour. She also continues to celebrate her new song "Not 20 Anymore."
How fitting for an exciting new year!