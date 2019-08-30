Oh, Caesar. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star and nail technician has spent more than $40,000 on Maria, a woman he's never met from the Ukraine. After multiple stalled and failed attempts to meet the love of his life in person—they met on an app that lets the women decide who they want to talk to after the men impress them with gifts and messages—Caesar tried to take control of the situation and bought Maria a ticket to Mexico.

When Caesar arrived in Mexico, he hadn't heard from Maria in days. But he still has hope she'll be by his side…eventually. In the exclusive clip above, Caesar meets a family vacationing and tells them all about his "soon-to-be wife."