by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 7:18 PM
Drag queen Jade Jolie is revealing how Taylor Swiftreally felt about John Travolta's mix-up at the MTV VMAs.
Turns out, she was totally okay with it. In fact, Jade says the "You Need to Calm Down" singer was totally "tickled" by the awkward moment. "After everything was said and done I kinda giggled about it and people were posting it online. We told Taylor, and she was tickled and thought it was so funny," Jade reveals in an interview with New Now Next. "She joked and was like, 'You totally should have went for it!'"
And, funnily enough, John Travolta had the same exact thoughts! In an interview with Dallas-Fort Worth area's Hot 93.3 the actor cheekily shared, "Sometimes I fantasize, what if I had given it to [Jolie]? That would have been awesome. I should have just gone all the way with it."
But John also said that he didn't actually think Jade was Taylor. He said that he simply "was looking for" Taylor and the glimpse at Jade was taken out of context. Mhmm, sure!
Either way, Jade is totally honored by the moment, mistake or not. "It was a very sweet and flattering mistake, and I like to think I did my job right and looked just like Taylor," she said.
MTV
And she almost did too good of a job actually, because John wasn't the only one to confuse her for T-Swift. Jade shares, "At the after-party Gigi Hadid kept thinking I was Taylor—they're really good friends. The drunker we got, I guess the more Taylor I became for everyone!"
Clearly, Jade had a night she will never forget.
The RuPaul Drag Race alum adds that even if all of this hadn't taken place, she still would've been happy with just the experience of working with her idol. The performer says that she "loves" that Taylor writes her own music and has a "positive" image. "She is a person I look up to."
You could say that Swift made Jade's "Wildest Dreams" come true.
