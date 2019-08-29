The Real's Jeannie Mai Is Dating Jeezy

It's not too late for a little summer romance!

A source confirms to E! News that Jeannie Mai is dating rapper Jeezy.

The news comes after The Real co-host was spotted at Jeezy's inaugural SnoBall Gala, which aims to raise funds for his non-profit Street Dreamz.

According to People, who first reported the news, the couple walked into the event last week arm-in-arm and were all smiles during the star-studded gathering.

Rumors of a possible romance first sparked back in January when Malika Haqq posted a photo on social media of the pair hanging out together. "3's Company," she captioned the photo online.