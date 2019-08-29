Ziva is really and truly back on NCIS, but it's not a happy reunion.

In a new trailer, featuring an unexpected amount of new footage, for season 17 of the CBS drama, Cote de Pablo's character is back from the dead but on the run, and explains to Gibbs (Mark Harmon) that they're both in danger.

"There's a woman, her name is Zahar, she wants me dead, and now she's after you," Ziva says as she leads Gibbs through a tunnel.

She doesn't know who this woman is and has never seen her, but she's definitely scared and is looking a little worse for wear.

The trailer also shows the rest of the team reacting to her return, and they're definitely surprised.

"Ziva David is freakin' alive?!"

Yes, Wilmer Valderrama! She is!