Fergie's Epic Birthday Party for Her Son Has Us Dreaming of Paradise

We gotta feeling this is going to be a birthday party to remember.

Before Fergie's son turned six today, the Black Eyed Peas singer decided to throw an epic celebration in Southern California. Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to experience Axl's island?

In pictures posted on social media, fans were able to relive the sun-filled day that included plenty of treats, Hawaiian shirts and activities for all ages.

"Happy 6th Birthday to the love of my life #AxlJack," Fergie wrote on Instagram. "#AxlsIsland."

Josh Duhamel also took to social media and wished his son a special day. "Can't believe this little dude is 6 today," the actor wrote on Instagram Stories with a throwback clip of his boy. "Happy Birthday Axl Jack!"