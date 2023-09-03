Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Against-All-Odds Love Story

Watch : Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Reveal Secrets to Their Long Marriage

When Garth Brooks laid eyes on his future wife Trisha Yearwood, it was love at first sight.

The year was 1987. Neither were the music superstars we know them to be today. In fact, neither had even been signed to a record label when they met while working on a demo in songwriter Kent Blazy's Nashville studio.

"Kent Blazy introduced me and Ms. Yearwood, and he goes, 'I knew you were gonna like her,'" Brooks recalled during a 2013 interview with Ellen DeGeneres. "When she left, he goes, 'What do you think?' I said, 'Well, it's strange because I felt that feeling like when you just met your wife.'"

The only problem?

"I'd been married for 13 months," he continued. In fact, both parties in question were legally wed to others, as Brooks had married college sweetheart Sandy Mahl in May 1986 and Yearwood was only months into a union with musician Chris Latham.