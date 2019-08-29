The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards was full of memorable moments, and Alyson Stoner's epic moves during Missy Elliott's performance was certainly one of them.

For those who didn't catch the number, the 26-year-old actress came out in a yellow tracksuit and busted out some sweet steps to "Work It." The viral moment was a throwback for many fans as Stoner starred in the original music video.

"@AlysonStoner it's been 17 years since we did 'Work It' and over the years people always ask me where is that lil girl from your video 'Work It,'" Elliott tweeted after the big night. "So I couldn't of done this VMA performance without you there! Love you. Thank you so much."

In fact, Stoner suggested she didn't even have time to rehearse the choreography before the show.

"Let's talk quick facts," she tweeted. "HiHat hit me up a day before to jump in, said ‘Do your thing' and then it was showtime. But those grooves don't leave your system."