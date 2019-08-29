Mila Kunis' Impression of BiP's John Paul Jones Deserves All the Roses

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 10:41 AM
Mila Kunis continues to prove that she's a Bachelor Nation superfan!
The actress and husband Ashton Kutcher have been devoted followers of the ABC franchise for years now, even appearing on The Bachelorette in 2017. And it seems the couple is watching the current Bachelor in Paradise season, which aired an explosive episode this week, because Kutcher just posted a hilarious video of Kunis impersonating contestant John Paul Jones.
On Tuesday night's episode, contestants JPJ and Derek Peth got into a heated argument after Jones saw Peth growing closer to Tayshia Adams, who he has very serious feelings for. The confrontation went down at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson's wedding, in front of the couple's friends, family and fellow Bachelor Nation stars.
In the heat of the argument, Jones made several accusations about Peth and his intentions. Amid the accusations, Peth attempted to defend himself, but Jones would barely let him get a word in.
"Name one thing that I said that's false, Derek," Jones told Peth. "Don't insult my intelligence, Derek."
After watching the episode, Kutcher took to Instagram to share a video of Kunis doing an impression of JPJ from that now infamous argument.
In the Instagram video, Kunis attempts to do the impression, but she can't stop laughing.
"I can't do it 'cause now I'm laughing," Kunis tells Kutcher, who is filming on his phone. "Hold on, I'm sorry, I'm laughing!"
Kunis then turns to the camera and says, in her best JPJ voice, "Don't question my intelligence, Derek!"
Please enjoy the amazing content from the Bachelor Nation fans above!
