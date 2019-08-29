Kerry Washington Gives Out Her Phone Number in Order to Connect With Fans

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 9:01 AM

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Instagram

Instagram/Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington wants you to text her!

The Scandal alum took to social media on Thursday to connect with fans, explaining that she missed interacting with them. In a video message, Washington reminisced about the old Thursday night TV lineup that Scandal was a part of before the show came to an end in 2018.

"Hi, you guys, so you know how private I am but I am going to do something crazy. I am going to give you my phone number, which I know sounds insane," the actress told her fans. "You know, I posted about this last week. I've been missing that TGIT love. We used to come together every Thursday night at the same time and the same place. I would know where you were and you would know where I was and we would talk about stuff that really mattered to us and kind of be in a community together and I want to bring some of that back because I miss you guys."

Washington said that while social media is "amazing" it can sometimes be hard to "sift through and really connect with the people who matter to you most."

"So, I'm giving you my number it's 718-400-7118, shout-out to the boogie down Bronx, and I really want you to text me," she told her social media followers. "I want you to ask me questions, I'm going to send links like special sneak peaks."

"You guys are going to be the people I am closest to in terms of trading information, so text me," Washington concluded her video. "Really, really text me."

What are you waiting for? Send her a text at 718-400-7118!

