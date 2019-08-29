Gigi Hadid Proves She's a Perfect Fan at the 2019 U.S. Open

As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words—just look at this one of Gigi Hadidat the 2019 U.S. Open 

The supermodel was snapped in the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, visibly very enthusiastic as she watched her famous friend Serena Williams compete against Katy McNally. The tennis legend ended up winning the headline-making match on Wednesday inside Arthur Ashe Stadium—perhaps spurring this very candid reaction from the catwalk pro. After all, things had been tense. "Only my queen @serenawilliams can have me this wired at midnight," Hadid wrote on Instagram about the nail-biting game. 

With the annual tournament officially underway again, the stars have flocked to Queens in New York to see the exciting games unfold. 

From Williams' husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, to famous pair Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin, an array of famous faces have been spotted at the stadiums. 

With more than a week left to go in the championships, we bet we'll be seeing plenty more celebrities rooting the athletes on from the stands in the days to come. 

See all of the star sightings so far in E!'s gallery below!

Ben Platt, 2019 US Open

Garrett Ellwood/USTA

Ben Platt

The Tony Award winner took the mic to perform on opening night. 

Gigi Hadid, 2019 US Open

Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel did not hide her enthusiasm during pal Serena Williams' match against Caty McNally

Alexis Ohanian, 2019 US Open

Mike Lawrence/USTA

Alexis Ohanian

Serena William's famous husband was watching from the sidelines as she won against 17-year-old Caty McNally

 

Danielle Brooks, 2019 US Open

Mike Lawrence/USTA

Danielle Brooks

The expectant star posed with her baby bump on the blue carpet. 

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, 2019 US Open

Mike Lawrence/USTA

Hilaria Baldwin & Alec Baldwin

The famous husband and wife were dressed to impress at the annual tournament. 

Spike Lee, 2019 US Open

Mike Lawrence/USTA

Spike Lee

The famed director, producer and writer rocked white shades as he posed for the cameras. 

Natalia Dyer, 2019 US Open

John Lamparski/Getty Image

Natalia Dyer

The Stranger Things star smiled for the cameras on the blue carpet at the USTA 19th Annual Opening Night Gala. 

Mike Tyson, Lakiha Spicer, 2019 US Open

Mike Lawrence/USTA

Mike Tyson & Lakiha Spicer

The legendary boxer posed with his wife on the blue carpet. 

Robin Roberts, 2019 US Open

Robin Roberts

The Good Morning America co-anchor smiled from ear to ear on opening night. 

John Molner, Katie Couric, 2019 US Open

Mike Lawrence/USTA

Katie Couric & John Molner

The journalist and her husband were a chic pair on opening night. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

