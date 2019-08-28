Lisa Frank x Casetify Collab Is an '80s & '90s Dream Come True

Casetify
by Katherine Riley | Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 9:24 PM
Casetify
Ready for some serious throwback love? We know we are, because the Lisa Frank x Casetify collab launches today! The long-awaited collection ranges from $20-$72 and features iPhone cases, iPad cases, Apple Watch bands, phone pockets, phone ring holders and more, all in the rainbow-hued and fantastic animal-filled designs '80s and '90s kids grew up with.
Check out a sample of phone cases below and shop the full Lisa Frank x Casetify Collection on the Casetify site. Happy shopping, and remember: Just be you!
Hey, and tie-dye is in again. Everyone wins!
Heading to Area 51? Let the aliens know you come in peace.
This sticker-filled design totally reminds us of our fave Trapper Keeper back in the day.
Is there anything better than unicorns and sparkles? We think not.
Because you can never have too many peace-lovin' aliens.
Yum! All of our favorite tween snack bar treats are here.
Shop the full Lisa Frank x Casetify Collection on the Casetify site.
