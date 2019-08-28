Fans all over the world are mourning the tragic loss of television host and professional racer, Jessi Combs.

Known as "the fastest woman on four wheels" and for her time on Mythbusters, Overhaulin and Jay Leno's Garage, Combs sadly passed away on Tuesday after getting into an accident in southeast Oregon. She was only 36-years-old.

After learning about her death, Combs' former co-hosts on Mythbusters have shared their heartbreak over the news and have sent their condolences. "So sad to hear about Jessi. She was a badass. Always pushing limit," Kari Byron tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. "Sending smiles into the universe for her."

Many fans of the Discovery Channel show even reminisced about how Combs used to fill in for Byron when she was on maternity leave. "She filled in for Kari while she was pregnant," one fan commented under Byron's post. "She was an awesome fabricator. I first saw her on Spike TV's Xtreme 4x4 and she was amazing. Sad to hear she's passed away."