Justin Timberlake's Golf Lessons for Son Silas Are Un-Fore-Gettable

Forget about a suit and tie! All these two need is a club and ball.

As Justin Timberlake enjoyed a summer getaway to Switzerland, the music superstar was able to savor some time on the golf course with his son Silas.

But instead of just exploring the 18 holes and picture-perfect views, Justin wanted to pass down his golfing skills. What came next was a Kodak moment caught on tape.

While wearing a pink and purple floral polo with khaki pants, J.T. demonstrated the skills you need to win big.

And although Silas is only four years old, the growing boy appeared to enjoy every moment as he wore a polo shirt with shorts.