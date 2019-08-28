Chanel Beauty Hires Its First Openly Transgender Model Teddy Quinlivan

Transgender model Teddy Quinlivan is making history and looking good while doing it.

The 25-year-old star recently announced she's the face of Chanel Beauty's latest campaign. And while this isn't Teddy's first beauty advertisement, she says this is the first time the iconic brand has hired an openly transgender model to appear in its cosmetic ads.

"I find I don't cry anymore when things are sad, but isn't it interesting when we shed tears in moments of triumph. This was one of those triumphant cry moments for me," Quinlivan began her heartwarming and lengthy Instagram post, which she captioned alongside a cheeky video and stunning image of the brand's campaign.

She continued, "My whole life has been a fight. From being bullied at school consistently, kids threatening to kill me and going into graphic detail how they were going to do it, my own father beating me and calling me a f---t, to receiving industry blowback after speaking publicly about being sexually assaulted on the job... This was a victory that made all of that s--t worth it."