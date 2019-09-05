by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 9:00 AM
It's spring-summer time in the city!
New York Fashion Week's Spring/Summer series is some 24 hours from launch—the widely anticipated week-long event commences Friday, September 6—and E! is headed back to the runway so fans everywhere can do the same. Much like NYFW seasons past, the network's latest comprehensive coverage plan aims to saddle viewers with an exciting behind-the-scenes look at the collections, designers, models and celebrities that have and continue to iconize the ultra-fabulous bi-annual occasion.
Audiences will get particularly well acquainted with five influential people whose contributions to fashion earned them a spot in the latest rendition of E!'s Front Five, a docuseries that highlights a spectrum of creatives making an impact at NYFW and beyond. The five-day, multi-platform program promises exclusive offerings across the board, from NYFW's most buzzed-about moments to more intimate peeks into each Front Five member's individual Fashion Week experience.
So, before taking a pop cultural deep dive into this season's NYFW, get to know the fashion-savvy faces you'll be spending considerably more time with come tomorrow.
Sam Cannon
Kim Shui is part of the new wave of designers pushing the envelope in fashion. She's a member of 2019's Forbes 30 under 30, boasting celebrity clients such as Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Solange Knowles and Cardi B. Since her debut on the V-Files runway in 2016, her colorful statement pieces have been featured in Vogue, The New York Times, Harper's Bazaar, W and Interview and she has collaborated with Jeffrey Campbell, Urban Outfitters, Samsung and Fitbit.
Sam Cannon
Born in a refugee camp in Kenya, model Halima Aden has since achieved some of fashion's highest honors, reshaping the industry along the way. She's gone from being the first model to wear a hijab at a Miss USA state pageant to doing the same in British Vogue and Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. She's landed campaigns for Fenty Beauty and American Eagle and designed her own collection of turbans and shawls in collaboration with modest fashion brand Modanisa. As a UNICEF ambassador, she raises awareness for refugees' rights and women's empowerment globally.
Sam Cannon
This runway veteran is no stranger to NYFW. New York based designer Jason Wu has been sending utterly glamorous and sophisticated collections down the catwalk for over 10 years. Jason's reputation for couture craftsmanship and attention to detail have attracted the attention of First Lady Michelle Obama, Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore, Diane Kruger, Liu Wen and Christy Turlington, to name a few. Jason triumphantly returns to the runway this season with his signature—refined and undeniably feminine interpretations of American Sportswear.
Sam Cannon
Lily Aldridge is a supermodel and beauty entrepreneur. One of fashion's most beloved faces, she has shot with many top photographers, appeared on covers of numerous international editions of Vogue and in ad campaigns including Bvlgari, Carolina Herrera, Ralph Lauren and Salvatore Ferragamo. Off duty, Aldridge is devoted to family, philanthropy and adventuring with her husband, Kings of Leon lead vocalist Caleb Followill. Her latest venture has taken her into new territory as Founder and CEO of Lily Aldridge Parfums, a fragrance collection created with IMG Models and Inter Parfums, Inc., debuting in September 2019.
Sam Cannon
At 17 years old, actress and it-girl Luna Blaise already has an enviable career. Known for her fan-favorite role 'Nicole' on ABC's Fresh Off the Boat, she is currently filming the second season of NBC's record-breaking series Manifest. A performer with boundless ambitions and an impressive social following, her breakthrough came in the 2013 independent film Memoria, starring James Franco. Having appeared in Teen Vogue and Flaunt, she now has her eyes set on the fashion world and is attending her second NYFW this season.
Tune in on air, online and across mobile and social (Front Five will be available to stream on YouTube) as E! makes fashion fans its official plus one to New York Fashion Week 2019.
