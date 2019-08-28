10 years after DJ AM's untimely death, Mandy Moore continues to miss her ex-boyfriend daily.

It's been a decade to the day since the 36-year-old DJ, née Adam Goldstein, was tragically found dead in his New York apartment, later confirmed the result of an accidental drug overdose. He and Moore briefly dated in 2007 and she flew to where he was hospitalized after he survived a plane crash the following year.

On Wednesday, the actress heartbreakingly reflected on the loss, writing on Instagram, "It's been 10 years. There are so many times I still find myself wanting to tell you about something funny or strange or exciting."

Moore continued, "I miss your contagious, guttural laugh and your hugs. The best hugs. Miss you every day but today is always hard."