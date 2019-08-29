Looking Back on Sheryl Crow's Surprising Relationship History

Sheryl Crow doesn't like to talk about her personal life much these days.

Despite the fact that the mother-of-two has teamed up with one of her famous exes (the legendary Eric Clapton) for a collaboration on her forthcoming album Threads, out Friday, Aug. 30 and touted by the singer as the last full-length release of her 20+ year career, it's been a few years now since she's opened up in the press about her dating rap sheet. Five years, if we're being exact.

"I had always gone out with guys who were highly successful, which would seem like it would put me at an equal level," Crow told Good Housekeeping in 2014.. "But what ends up happening is that one of you becomes smaller — and it was always me. It's always the woman. I mean, I don't know if it's always the woman, but I do think that sometimes in order for one person's light to shine, everyone else has to dim theirs."