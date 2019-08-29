7 Labor Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Carts Now

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 3:30 AM
Labor Day weekend is almost here. But here's a little secret: You don't need to wait for the weekend to score great deals! While we have rounded up all the Best Labor Day sales for you, today we're sharing what we're adding to our carts so far. And with favorite stores like Anthropologie, Revolve, Nordstrom and Wayfair offering such deep discounts, this is truly just a sampling of what will be in our bags.
Happy deal hunting!
Featuring modern hardware in a must-have palette, these drop earrings lend effortless polish to day and evening ensembles alike
Stitched embellishments produce a striking ombre effect on this chiffon-skirt dress. Also available in petite and plus.
This charming boho maxi features a shirred bodice, ruffle trim and a back cutout with tie closure.
Get in on one of fall's hottest trends with these loafers that feature a flexible, durable sole and padded footbed for comfort. Also available in black, plaid and leopard.
This stylish rain jacket is a great investment—especially at 50% off! Also available in petites, and black, navy and stone colors.
Step into this retro-inspired style from the brand's Urban Outfitters collab. Also available in black patent and yellow patent.
This ruffled trellis design includes a comforter and two coordinating shams. Available in full, queen or king, and ivory, cream and light gray.
