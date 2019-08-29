7 Labor Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Carts Now

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 3:30 AM

E-Comm: Labor Day Sales

Labor Day weekend is almost here. But here's a little secret: You don't need to wait for the weekend to score great deals! While we have rounded up all the Best Labor Day sales for you, today we're sharing what we're adding to our carts so far. And with favorite stores like Anthropologie, Revolve, Nordstrom and Wayfair offering such deep discounts, this is truly just a sampling of what will be in our bags.

Happy deal hunting!

Labor Day Sales 2019: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Faidra Resin Drop Earrings

Featuring modern hardware in a must-have palette, these drop earrings lend effortless polish to day and evening ensembles alike

Labor Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Carts Now, ecomm
$34
$8 Baublebar
Martinique Halter Dress

Stitched embellishments produce a striking ombre effect on this chiffon-skirt dress. Also available in petite and plus.

Labor Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Carts Now, ecomm
$240
$130 Anthropologie
Free People Yessica Maxi Dress

This charming boho maxi features a shirred bodice, ruffle trim and a back cutout with tie closure.

Labor Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Carts Now, ecomm
$128
$77 Revolve
Nine West Haydyn Women's Pointed Toe Loafers in Snake

Get in on one of fall's hottest trends with these loafers that feature a flexible, durable sole and padded footbed for comfort. Also available in black, plaid and leopard.

Labor Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Carts Now, ecomm
$80
$75 Kohl's
Halogen Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket

This stylish rain jacket is a great investment—especially at 50% off! Also available in petites, and black, navy and stone colors.

Labor Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Carts Now, ecomm
$150
$70 Nordstrom
Dr. Scholl's x Urban Outfitters Original Mix Sandal

Step into this retro-inspired style from the brand's Urban Outfitters collab. Also available in black patent and yellow patent.

Labor Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Carts Now, ecomm
$50
$30 Dr. Scholl's
Erion Comforter Set

This ruffled trellis design includes a comforter and two coordinating shams. Available in full, queen or king, and ivory, cream and light gray.

Labor Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Carts Now, ecomm
$409
$102 Wayfair
