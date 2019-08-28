Todd Chrisley can't seem to catch a break.

As the Chrisley Knows Best star faces a legal battle after being indicted for tax evasion and other financial crimes, it appears one of his sons has experienced a health scare.

On Wednesday afternoon, the reality star shared a photo from what appears to be a hospital room where his son Kyle Chrisley was receiving care.

"NOT TODAY SATAN, NOT TODAY... God shows up and shows out, now won't he do it?" he captioned the shot.

The picture also marks the first time fans of the famous famous have seen Todd with his immediate crew since his indictment. Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley all joined in on the photo while Todd's wife Julie Chrisley and his mom Faye Chrisley stood nearby.