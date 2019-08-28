by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 12:36 PM
Todd Chrisley can't seem to catch a break.
As the Chrisley Knows Best star faces a legal battle after being indicted for tax evasion and other financial crimes, it appears one of his sons has experienced a health scare.
On Wednesday afternoon, the reality star shared a photo from what appears to be a hospital room where his son Kyle Chrisley was receiving care.
"NOT TODAY SATAN, NOT TODAY... God shows up and shows out, now won't he do it?" he captioned the shot.
The picture also marks the first time fans of the famous famous have seen Todd with his immediate crew since his indictment. Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley all joined in on the photo while Todd's wife Julie Chrisley and his mom Faye Chrisley stood nearby.
One family member noticeably absent from the shot was Todd's estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley.
Instead, she took to Twitter with a not-so-cryptic post. "Gah, flexing that sympathy card so hard," she wrote to her followers. "Keep reaching boo."
Earlier this month, Todd and Julie pled not guilty after being indicted for tax evasion and other financial crimes. They were each subsequently released on $100,000 unsecured appearance bonds.
One family member who has been vocal about his support for the couple is Kyle. Despite being estranged in years past, the 27-year-old recently revealed that he has been able to repair his relationship with his father and family.
"I'm telling you now, with a clear mind, my mom and dad have done nothing wrong! Today, I am sober. I am working, and I am at a good place in my life," Kyle shared in a Facebook post. "I will continue to stand as a united front alongside my mom, my dad and the rest of my family."
He added, "My hope is that my sister Lindsie will seek the same forgiveness from my daddy as I have, that he is able to forgive her and that my family will one day be whole again."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?