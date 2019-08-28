by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 11:33 AM
Greetings from the beautiful city of Italy!
While New York Fashion Week may only be a couple of weeks away, many Hollywood stars and supermodels are heading to the 2019 Venice Film Festival for a few fabulous days of fashion, parties and new movies.
One familiar face who is taking advantage of the sights and sounds of Italy is Sofia Richie. As seen on Instagram Stories, the model has been hanging out with Jasmine Sanders. And while the boat rides and afternoons in bikinis look pretty epic, there is work to be done.
On Wednesday afternoon, the pair was spotted walking the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony and the La Vérité (The Truth) screening.
"Happiest girl in the world!!" Jasmine previously wrote on Instagram Stories. "If you can't tell, Venice is one of my favorite places in the entire world. So excited to be here!"
Ultimately, the fun and star power is just beginning. Now through September 7, stars like Brad Pitt and Barbara Palvin are expected to appear. After all, the aim of the festival is to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment and as an industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue.
Take a look at some of the star sightings we found in our gallery below.
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Now this is how you work a red carpet! The fashion model and entrepreneur proves she's the one to watch at this year's festival.
ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Between the Andrea Wazen heels and perfect hairstyle, we'd say this Hollywood star is ready to rock Venice.
Camilla Morandi/IPA/Shutterstock
Always one to look cool and collected, the actor draws the attention of locals and pop culture fans alike.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
"Ciao Venezia," the model teased on Instagram before walking the red carpet
Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images
Arriving in style! The supermodel sports an Etro silk jacquard bustier with printed organza sleeves and vintage belt.
Photopix/GC Images
Before getting glammed up for a fabulous evening out, the model keeps things casual with jeans and sandals.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Goodbye Las Vegas and hello Italy! After celebrating her 21st birthday in the states, the model is ready for a special week in Venice.
Camilla Morandi/Shutterstock
While celebrating day two of the festival, the model waves to photographers before enjoying a boat ride.
Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
After enjoying a bikini-filled afternoon in Venice, the model changes her look into a navy blue dress.
Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/Shutterstock
"Suns out buns out," the Spice Girls member shared on Instagram Stories when showing off her look.
