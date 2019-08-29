Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale: Early Access Begins Today!

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 3:00 AM
Attention all Nordy Club members with Insider status or above: You get to be first to shop Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale, a whole day before anyone else...starting now! And you know we love the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale—we all score an additional 25% off red-priced items.
We're talking J.Crew, Dolce & Gabbana, Philosophy Apparel and many more. So make sure to add Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale to your Labor Day Sale shopping list.
Below are just a few items we're adding to our carts.
This jersey tank dress will be your effortless wardroble staple. Also available in orchid, olive, mocha, mist gray and highline blue.
A ruffled hem adds flirty, stand-out style to this classic crepe sheath dress. Alos available in party girl pink, navy, black, ivory, ultramarine and fuschia.
The ruching on this faux suede knee-high boot gives it textured flair, perfect for pairing with any look
Channel Old Hollywood glamour with these Italian-made sunnies—now more than 75% off!
This sleek nylon baby bag comes with a detachable changing pad and plenty of pockets. Honestly, it would make one stylish gym bag or carryall too.
On-trend leopard print adds a charming touch to this feminine dress featuring cutouts and tie details.
The nude lining make the chic lace construction pop on this stylish sleeveless dress
A classic anorak is the perfect top layer for braving cooler days with style.
