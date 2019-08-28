"I called up producers and they said, ‘Hey we're going to find out by end of the day today we'll let you know.' That was approximately, what 10 in the morning? So, I waited until like 7 p.m. at night," he said. But he knew the writing was on the wall by the time he finally heard around 8 p.m. that day.

Nikki said Artem still gets down moments about how everything turned out.

"You can be depressed, and I think I'm at the point where I'm kind like trying to figure it out. It's not so much about being depressed, but not looking about what could've been because it's so recent. And you can't help but think about if I would be there, who would potentially be my partner," he said. "Being on a show like DWTS, for what I do, is the top of the game. There's really no other jobs that give you the satisfaction of choreographing, teaching and getting the recognition in that spectrum, so there's a part of that is like ‘Ok, I can't be there. What else can I do with it?'"