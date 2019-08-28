by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 7:09 AM
The rumor train has left the station on The Real Housewives of Orange County.
After Vicki Gunvalson dropped hints about a rumor involving Kelly Dodd and a "train" in the Tuesday, Aug. 20 episode of RHOC, the ladies let the details fly.
"This is absolutely ludicrous," Kelly says in a confessional in the Tuesday, Aug. 27 episode. "I've never even done a threesome let alone a train."
In conversation with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter, Kelly says Vicki is not to believed. "She lied about cancer, the worst thing that you could possibly lie about, and the lady is dangerous," Kelly says.
In a preview of the Tuesday, Sept. 3 episode, Kelly informs her then-boyfriend Dr. Brian all about the rumor circulating.
"So, anyways, Braunwyn called me to tell me that Vicki is spreading this vicious rumor about me…that I did a train…of like, dudes, or something," Kelly says.
"Sexually?" Dr. Brian asks.
"I've been married since I was 25 years old," Kelly says.
Dr. Brian points out that, sure, Kelly dated for a year, but there was "no time for a choo-choo train in one year." "I think it's ridiculous," he tells her.
Kelly, meanwhile, maintains she's never had a threesome, nor has she "never even had sex on a choo-choo train."
Dr. Brian's advice? Let it go and make a joke out of it when it comes up because it could get out of hand and build up. And what about Kelly's daughter Jolie? "Talk to her. Tell her that these things are just total lies," he says.
"Dr. Brian gives me the fulfillment that I have lacked for many, many years and I really want to have Jolie see what a loving relationship looks like," Kelly says.
They've since broken up.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?