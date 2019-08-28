CMA Awards 2019 Nominations: See the Complete List

Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 6:00 AM
Getty Images
The nominations for the 2019 CMA Awards are finally here!
Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde revealed the first round of nominees on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America. Morgan Wallen also celebrated the announcement by performing the hit "If I Know Me."
Of course, fans will have to wait until the actual award show to see who takes home a trophy. Country Music's Biggest Night will be broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13 starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC. It's sure to be a star-studded event, too. Carrie Underwood will host the event along with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. However, Brad Paisley, who served as co-host for the past 11 years, will not serve as an emcee. Still, it looks like he's just as excited for the ceremony.
"As a fan of all three of these amazing women, I can't wait to watch," he tweeted earlier this month.
To see all of the nominees, check out the list below.
Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Girl, Maren Morris
Musical Event of the Year
"All My Favorite People," Maren Morris featuring Brothers Osborne
"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
"Dive Bar," Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton
"Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"What Happens In A Small Town," Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Carly Pearce
Midland
Ashley McBryde
Morgan Wallen
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Carrie Underwood
Eric Church
Check back later for the full list of nominees.
We can't wait until the big night!
