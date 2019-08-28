After more than 250 performances on the road, Ed Sheeran may be headed back to the castle on the hill.

On the final stop of his Divide tour earlier this week, the Grammy winner began thinking out loud and announced his break from music. "As you may or not know, I've been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing," he told the crowd in Ipswich, England, according to The Sun. "There is something very bittersweet about it."

"I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich," he continued. "This is my last gig for probably 18 months."

After all, the nonstop can take a toll. "We've played all around the world," Sheeran said. "Glastonbury, Wembley Stadium. All these amazing venues, America, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, South America—it's been a wild one."

"I was told before I came on that, now, at the end of this tour, I've played to nine million people around the world," he continued. "It is the biggest tour ever."