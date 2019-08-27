Stormi Webster Makes Red Carpet Debut Alongside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 8:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Stormi Websteris ready for her close-up!

The 1-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attended her very first red carpet event tonight, and it's safe to say it won't be the last. The adorable toddler was on hand to support her rapper dad at the premiere of his upcoming Netflix documentaryTravis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly

Dressed head to toe in camouflage and tiny white sneakers, Stormi posed for photographs (and looked understandably a bit scared) in the arms of her world-famous mama. 

Kylie, 22, wore a glamorous white dress and heels, which she complemented with a retro-inspired ponytail and plenty of diamonds. As for Travis, he looked dapper as ever in a chocolate brown suit. The longtime couple didn't shy away from hugging and kissing on the red carpet. 

Watch

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Will Star in Travis Scott's Documentary

Fans of the 6-time Grammy nominee will get a closer look at his life on and off stage in the documentary. Judging by the trailer for the project, Kylie and Stormi will be featured predominantly throughout. 

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly is available to stream starting Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Watch the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Stormi Webster , Kardashians , Family , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.