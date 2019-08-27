MTV
by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 7:29 PM
For British reality TV star Theo Campbell, it really is unfortunately all fun and games until someone loses an eye.
Campbell, who starred on Love Island in 2017 and will compete on the upcoming season MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, revealed he recently lost all sight in one of his eyes after it was split in half by a champagne bottle cork. Campbell took to Instagram with details of the dangerous accident, which took place in Ibiza and ended with him undergoing two separate surgeries.
"Thanks for all the messages and support I've got over the last couple days they're all very much appreciated!" he captioned a photo from inside the hospital alongside his girlfriend, past Love Island contestant and beauty influencer Kaz Crossley.
"I've lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half," Campbell explained, "who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me."
Campbell said he was "looking at the bright side of things" and asked fans for recommendations on where to pick up "cool eye patches." He also thanked Kaz for flying to Ibiza as he continues recovering.
Fellow castmate on The Challenge Cara Maria Sorbello commented, "WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED PARTNER?!!!? Holy f--k no. Sending [you] love [you] f--kng warrior."
Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio also sent well wishes, writing, "Thinking of you brother, get well soon."
Campbell's girlfriend also issued a cautionary warning to her Instagram followers, writing, "It's been a hard 24 hours. No one here speaks English and he was taken for hours at one point and I had no clue he was in surgery again... He's so brave and positive hopefully it will get better... I hope this will make people aware of the dangers at these parties and to be more careful.
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on MTV.
