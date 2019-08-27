Ladies and gentlemen, Jenni "JWoww" Farley is not pregnant!

During Monday evening's 2019 MTV Movie Awards, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star thought she was going to enjoy a fun date night with boyfriend Zack Clayton.

But after posing on the red carpet with her MTV co-stars and boyfriend, JWoww faced some speculation from a few online trolls that she could be expecting.

Ultimately, Zack decided to set the record straight Tuesday night with a message on Instagram Stories.

"Jenni is NOT pregnant," he wrote to his followers. "Stop being idiots." Boom! And if you needed any more confirmation, JWoww herself decided to respond to some commentators online.