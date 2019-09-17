SUNDAY
The E! People's Choice Awards are all about celebrating the best in movies, television, music and pop culture. So, it should come as no surprise that Game of Thrones, Ariana Grande and Avengers: Endgame top this year's PCAs nominations.

Game of Thrones might have been the most talked about television show of the year which earned the drama an incredible 8 nominations, the most of any program, at the People's Choice Awards. The HBO series is up for major awards including The Show, Drama Show and Bingeworthy Show of 2019. Game of Thrones stars, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams also received some serious love from the PCAs.

There is no denying that Ariana Grande is one of the biggest stars in music. From headlining Coachella to taking over the Billboard charts, the 26-year-old performer had a banner year and she can now add another accomplishment to the list because she is the most nominated artist at this year's People's Choice Awards. Her six nominations include The Female Artist, Song and Album of 2019.

Read

Inside Ariana Grande's Massive, Yearlong Evolution

Avengers: Endgame has already shattered box office records but it has now also received the most nominations of any movie at this year's PCAs. With a total of 7 noms, the Marvel film could win major prizes such as The Movie and Action Movie of 2019. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are also up for awards at this year's show.

Check out the list below to see all the stars, shows and movies that are up for the most trophies at the People's Choice Awards and be sure to watch the show live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Game of Thrones

HBO/Kobal/Shutterstock

Game of Thrones: 8 Nominations

The Show of 2019

The Drama Show of 2019

The Male TV Star of 2019 for Kit Harington

The Female TV Star of 2019 for Sophie Turner

The Female TV Star of 2019 for Maisie Williams

The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Sophie Turner

The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Maisie Williams

The Bingeworthy Show of 2019

Stranger Things Costumes, Season 3

Netflix

Stranger Things: 7 Nominations

The Show of 2019

The Drama Show of 2019

The Male TV Star of 2019 for Finn Wolfhard

The Female TV Star of 2019 for Millie Bobby Brown

The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Millie Bobby Brown

The Bingeworthy Show of 2019

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019

Avengers: Endgame, Movies

Avengers: Endgame: 7 Nominations

The Movie of 2019

The Action Movie of 2019

The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Robert Downey Jr.

The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Chris Hemsworth

The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Scarlett Johansson

The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Robert Downey Jr.

The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Chris Evans

Riverdale, Season 3 Finale

The CW

Riverdale: 7 Nominations

The Show of 2019

The Drama Show of 2019

The Male TV Star of 2019 for Cole Sprouse

The Male TV Star of 2019 for KJ Apa

The Female TV Star of 2019 for Camila Mendes

The Female TV Star of 2019 for Lili Reinhart

The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Lili Reinhart

This Is Us Season 3

NBC

This Is Us: 6 Nominations

The Show of 2019

The Drama Show of 2019

The Male TV Star of 2019 for Milo Ventimiglia

The Male TV Star of 2019 for Sterling K. Brown

The Female TV Star of 2019 for Mandy Moore

The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Sterling K. Brown

Ariana Grande, Sweetener World Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Ariana Grande: 6 Nominations

The Female Artist of 2019

The Song of 2019 for "7 Rings"

The Album of 2019 for Thank U, Next

The Music Video of 2019 for "7 Rings"

The Concert Tour of 2019 for Sweetener

The Social Celebrity of 2019

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Captain Marvel: 5 Nominations

The Movie of 2019

The Action Movie of 2019

The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Samuel L. Jackson

The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Brie Larson

The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Brie Larson

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3

Summit Entertainment

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum: 5 Nominations

The Movie of 2019

The Action Movie of 2019

The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Keanu Reeves

The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Halle Berry

The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Keanu Reeves

The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus

AMC

The Walking Dead: 5 Nominations

The Show of 2019

The Drama Show of 2019

The Male TV Star of 2019 for Norman Reedus

The Female TV Star of 2019 for Danai Gurira

The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Norman Reedus

Taylor Swift, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Taylor Swift: 4 Nominations

The Female Artist of 2019

The Album of 2019 for Lover

The Music Video of 2019 for "ME!" feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

The Social Celebrity of 2019

Shawn Mendes, 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Runway

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Shawn Mendes: 4 Nominations

The Male Artist of 2019

The Song of 2019 for "Señorita" with Camila Cabello

The Music Video of 2019 for "Señorita" with Camila Cabello

The Social Celebrity of 2019

Billie Eilish

Richard Nicholson/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish: 4 Nominations

The Female Artist of 2019

The Song of 2019 for "Bad Guy"

The Album of 2019 for WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

The Music Video of 2019 for "Bad Guy"

Sophie Turner

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Sophie Turner: 4 Nominations

The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Dark Phoenix

The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Dark Phoenix

The Female TV Star of 2019 for Game of Thrones

The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Game of Thrones

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

