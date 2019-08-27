Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
Lori Loughlinis keeping her head held high amid their ongoing court battle.
She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were seen heading into a Boston courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. The actress and fashion designer were due in court for a hearing regarding their legal counsel. In the hearing, the judge warned Loughlin and Giannulli that having joint legal counsel could "have potential, and I think actual, conflicts of interest," especially since "no one can know what problems may arise in the future because of conflict."
He added, "If you are charged with a crime you ought to have a lawyer who has undivided loyalty to you."
The couple ultimately agreed to waive any future conflicts of interest in the case.
Loughlin and Giannulli stand accused of paying $500,000 in bribes in order to obtain admission for their daughters, Bella Rose and Olivia Jade Giannulli. Their daughters were subsequently granted admission as recruits for the USC crew team, which they helped secure with fraudulent athletic profiles of the two teens, according to authorities.
On Monday, classes started at USC and so far there has been no sign of Olivia or Bella, so it's safe to assume that the Giannulli sisters won't be pursuing a degree at the illustrious university.
Nonetheless, the family-of-four are sticking together as they traverse these choppy, uncharted waters. On Lori's 55th birthday, Olivia and Bella sent a short and sweet message to the birthday girl on their Instagrams—a moment that shocked people since they hadn't shared photos since the scandal first broke. "Happy birthday mama," Bella wrote. "I love you."
Her sis, Olivia, shared a similar message the next day.
Olivia's loving message to her mom signaled that the family is staying strong, despite the stress the scandal has placed on their relationships. Some months ago, E! Online learned that Olivia moved out due to the "stressful" environment at her parent's house. The source shared, "She doesn't feel that it's healthy for her to live with her parents right now."
Meanwhile, Lori and Mossimo continue to strive to prove their innocence. They both plead not guilty to the charges. "he plans to fight this and for her girls. She can't imagine what will happen to them if she goes to jail. She's rolling the dice and thinks that she has a strong defense," an insider revealed.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!