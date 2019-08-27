Gigi Hadid Has 2 Promises For BFF Blake Lively on Her Birthday

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 11:48 AM

Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Gigi Hadid is paying tribute to her BFF, Blake Lively.

The supermodel took to Instagram to celebrate the Gossip Girl alum's birthday week, sharing a photo of the duo together along with a sweet message. For those who may not know, the celeb fashionistas have become close pals over the last few years, stepping out to support each other on several occasions.

"It's this Queen's birthday week and I just want to say how grateful and lucky I am to have a friend like you, B," Hadid wrote. "You are a real one and inspire me in so many ways."

She went on to promise, "I will only be able to thank you enough by making you endless oatmeal griddle cakes and training your children to be world class disposable-camera photographers."

"I love you!" Hadid concluded her post. "Wishing you every blessing."

Lively, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds, turned 32 on Aug. 25.

In celebration of his wife's special day, Reynolds took to Instagram to troll the actress with a series of candid pictures. The hilarious post included pics of Lively with her eyes closed, as well as a number of blurry photos.

Reynolds and Lively, who are parents to James Reynolds and Inez Reynolds, are currently preparing to welcome baby number three. In response to the actor's tribute to his expecting wife, author Angie Niles commented, "Get that baby outta there!!!"

After seeing the comment, Reynolds jokingly replied, "I keep whispering, 'stay in...'"

Happy birthday week, Blake Lively!

  • Share
  • Tweet
