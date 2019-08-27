Put down the phone for Pete Davidson!

Earlier this week, the Saturday Night Live star traveled to the University of Central Florida to deliver a comedy set for students celebrating Welcome Week.

While the event was meant to provide some laughs for new and returning college kids, it has turned into a viral moment thanks to Pete's words.

In several videos posted on YouTube and social media, Pete is seen expressing his anger at students who pulled out their phones during the set.

"Whenever somebody else comes to your f--king town and is exhausted and flies all the way to the middle of f--king nowhere to do jokes for you privileged little a--holes, don't f--king ruin the show for people who actually want to be here," he shared. "That's why we're embarrassing. That's why the world is gonna end in 25 years, because you're all f--king retarded."