Jamie Lynn Spears has made it no secret she wants a Zoey 101 revival or sequel series. However, despite the headlines, reunions and Instagram posts, nothing has officially been announced publicly. Lizzie McGuire on the other hand…she's back, and so is Hilary Duff.

Duff will return as Lizzie for a sequel series on Disney's new streaming platform Disney+. The new series will follow a 30-year-old Lizzie McGuire living and working in New York City. Lizzie's career is taking off, she has a boyfriend, and she's, maybe, thriving…with the help of the animated Lizzie McGuire too. Original series creator Terri Minsky is on board and working with Duff on the story.

Spears had the perfect reaction to the Lizzie McGuire series coming to Disney+ news and took to Instagram to share it.