Cassie Randolph Defends Colton Underwood After He's Deemed a Bad Kisser on Bachelor in Paradise

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 8:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

Maro Hagopian

Cassie Randolph came to Colton Underwood's defense on Monday after some Bachelor in Paradise contestants suggested he's not a good kisser.

"Kiss me dammit you good kisser you," she tweeted along with a clip of the couple locking lips.

So, how did the topic come up in the first place? During Monday's episode, Derek Peth asked the group about their worst kissing experience. Sydney Lotuaco picked the season 23 star and Caitlin Clemmens agreed. Even Tayshia Adams, who was one of Underwood's finalists, sided with the ladies. Although, she claimed he "got better by the end of the season."

However, Demi Burnett was quick to come to the former football player's defense. 

"I thought Coco was a good kisser," she tweeted in response to a viewer's meme.

Randolph then agreed with her former castmate. 

"Same," she replied. "Still do and I guess that's all that matters."

Watch

How Colton Underwood Tricked Bachelor Producers

As fans will recall, Underwood gave Randolph his final rose on his season of The Bachelor. However, their journey to find love wasn't easy. Randolph originally ended her relationship with Underwood. But after jumping a fence and sending his other two suitors home, Underwood asked her to reconsider.

While their season didn't end with a proposal, the two reality stars are still going strong.

"For us, we wanted to do things our way and we're having fun with it," he told E! News at the ESPYS.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Colton Underwood , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , The Bachelor , Bachelor in Paradise

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.