A pregnant couple, two feuding couples and a lot of uncertain couples were all on display on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In the Monday, Aug. 26 episode of the TLC series, Karine and Paul continued to fight, Corey and Evelin addressed their fight, Laura and Aladin got ready for their wedding ceremony, Tiffany and Ronald announced some news and Deavan prepared for her trip to South Korea.

Down in Brazil, the saga of Paul and Karine took a turn. Following a fight, Paul stayed in a hotel. He returned to his home to find Karine had left with her mother to go to Manaus. In a previous episode, Karine discussed plans to divorce Paul for the sake of their child. But now, she said she was having doubts and said she wants her son to have his father in his life.