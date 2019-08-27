Gigi Hadidmay have attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with her sister Bella Hadid, but once the show wrapped, she cozied up to someone a little different.

While celebrating with pal Taylor Swift at Republic Records party, the model was joined by new love Tyler Cameron, naturally. When the Bachelorette runner-up arrived to the VIP section at the Moxy Hotel, "Taylor greeted him with a big hug," a partygoer tells E! News. "Tyler and Gigi shared a kiss."

Also joining in the festivities: Ansel Elgort, Halsey, Hayley Kiyoko and Bella. "It was a fun, intimate group," says the insider. "Gigi's friends seem very familiar with Tyler and comfortable around him. He and Gigi were touchy feely and very cute all night."

For weeks, the two models have been spotted hanging out on multiple occasions. And now, fans are sincerely hoping that this is just the beginning of what will prove to be a fruitful relationship.