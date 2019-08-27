by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 2:06 PM
No matter where she is, Priyanka Chopra is always the Jonas Brothers' biggest cheerleader.
During Monday night's 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, some fans noticed that Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas were both enjoying the show alongside their wives. But when it came to Nick Jonas, he was celebrating without his leading lady.
Before you start to speculate, Priyanka took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon and congratulated her hubby and his brothers on their big win.
"I'm always with you @nickjonas," she wrote on social media after photoshopping herself into a group photo. "Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I'm so proud of all of you! #sucker."
During Monday's telecast, the boy band won the Best Pop award for their hit song "Sucker." They were also able to perform "Sucker" and "Only Human" at The Stone Pony in New Jersey wearing looks styled by Avo Yermagyan.
"Best pop video!! Thank you! We have the best fans in the world for voting for sucker! A win like this in our home town means the world. #vmas," Nick shared on Instagram after the show. Joe added, "THANK YOU! Best fans ever. These Moon People are coming home with us."
MTV's annual award show comes as the group travels the country as part of the Happiness Begins Tour.
When it was time for opening night earlier this month, Priyanka joined Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas to support the guys.
And just last week, video surfaced of Priyanka's mom dancing with Sophie at a separate tour stop.
"Family. #HappinessBegins sold out tour!! Crushed it!" Priyanka shared online after attending a concert. "So proud of u guys! @jonasbrothers @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?