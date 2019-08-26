Miley Cyrus Nails Breakup Anthem ''Slide Away'' at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Miley Cyrus showed up and showed out at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

On Monday night, the "Mother's Daughter" singer proved why she reigns supreme at the star-studded ceremony. Nearly a week after releasing her track "Slide Away," the 26-year-old star took to the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey and performed her latest single live for the first time.

Three words: it was unforgettable.

"Once upon a time, it was paradise / once upon a time, I was paralyzed," she belted out, with a bit of sadness and emotion coming out of her voice. "But it's time to let it go / once upon a time, it was made for us / woke up one day, it had turned to dust / baby, we were found, but now we're lost / so it's time to let it go."

Unlike her usual flashy and risqué designs that she wears on-stage, her simple, yet chic outfit complemented the song's melodic vibe and the black and white feed the ceremony broadcasted. She donned a timeless little black dress that she paired with chunky jewelry.