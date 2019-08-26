Javi Marroquin is asking for a second chance from fiancée Lauren Comeau.

The Teen Mom 2 star broke his silence on rumors surrounding his role in the possible end of their relationship, issuing a lengthy statement to Lauren and his sons. In it, Javi, who is the ex-husband of Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry, apologized for betraying Lauren's trust and confessed to failing as a partner and father.

"Lauren, I'm sorry for my mistakes," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I'm sorry I broke your heart, I'm sorry I disrespected you. I'm sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million other things but I'm sorry will never be enough."

He continued, "I hurt the one person that I love the most. I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I'll do anything to have you home."