So, you're on a reality show and your family gets into a fight, a physical fight. What happens next? You get a spinoff where you talk about the fight and deal with the ramifications. That's The Family Chantel.

Following the events of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Pedro, Chantel and their families are all still picking up the pieces after that fateful dinner that ended in a brawl between Pedro and his sister Nicole and Chantel's family. In the above exclusive sneak peek of The Family Chantel, Chantel's mom, Karen, and dad, Thomas, come face-to-face with Pedro's sister Nicole and mother Lidia.

The meeting takes place on the streets of the Dominican Republic with Pedro serving as the translator. What could go wrong? Alot.