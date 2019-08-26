Kim Kardashian wants you to #showyourskims.

Nearly two months since the reality star announced she was renaming her shapewear line following criticism over "Kimono," the new title has been unveiled.

"My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I'm always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name," she wrote on social media Monday. "After much thought and consideration, I'm excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear."

Explaining the new moniker, the mom of four continued, "I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone's skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies." The collection will be available on Sept. 10 and will range in sizes from XXS to 5XL.

Kardashian signed off by sending customers to the SKIMS Twitter account and website and encouraging fans to "#ShowYourSKIMS."