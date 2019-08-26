3. He's Unsure About the Future of One Direction: "I don't know. I don't think I'd ever say I'd never do it again, because I don't feel that way. If there's a time when we all really want to do it, that's the only time for us to do it, because I don't think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we're all like, 'Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.' But until that time, I feel like I'm really enjoying making music and experimenting," Styles explains. "I enjoy making music this way too much to see myself doing a full switch, to go back and do that again. Because I also think if we went back to doing things the same way, it wouldn't be the same, anyway."

4. He Was "Constantly Scared" About Singing the Wrong Note While in 1D: "While I was in the band, I was constantly scared I might sing a wrong note. I felt so much weight in terms of not getting things wrong," Styles shares. "I remember when I signed my record deal and I asked my manager, 'What happens if I get arrested? Does it mean the contract is null and void?' Now, I feel like the fans have given me an environment to be myself and grow up and create this safe space to learn and make mistakes."