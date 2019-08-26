It's almost time for Laura's big day on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Yes, she's already married to Aladin, but she hasn't had the big Tunisian ceremony.

"I am totally exhausted, and I am looking forward to have some alone time, just me and him," Laura says in a confessional. They've traveled to Tunisia from Qatar for the traditional multi-day wedding ceremony. That traditional wedding ceremony also means they're not allowed to sleep in the same room.

"Somebody will be with us in the room," Aladin explains in a confessional. Yep, a third mattress arrives in their bedroom, as does Aladin's mother.