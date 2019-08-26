The OA was canceled after two seasons, but the trippy show's dedicated fans had some other ideas. The series created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij dropped its first season mysteriously in 2016 and returned for a second season in 2019. Season two ended on a cliffhanger. Following the announcement that it was ending the series, Netflix's Cindy Holland praised the show and its creators.

"We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry," Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, said in a statement to E! News. "We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions."