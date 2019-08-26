Lara Spencer wanted to turn a negative into a positive.

Last week, the Good Morning America co-anchor came under fire for comments she made about Prince Georgetaking ballet class at school. Last Thursday, she reported on the young royal's school curriculum and laughed along with some members of the audience and fellow anchor George Stephanopoulos when the topic of his dancing came up. "Oh, he looks so happy about the ballet class," she said as images of the 6-year-old showed on the screen. "Prince William says George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you Prince William—We'll see how long that lasts."

After her comments spurred criticism online, Spencer issued an apology, writing on Instagram, "My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday. From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain—and love every minute of it."

Returning to TV on Monday, the anchor reiterated her regret. "I screwed up. I did. The comment I made about dance was insensitive, it was stupid and I am deeply sorry," she said on-air.