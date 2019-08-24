Angelina Jolie is proving she's a superhero on and off the big screen.

The legendary actress is stepping into the shoes of Maleficent once again in Disney's upcoming sequel and will suit up to play Thena in Marvel's Eternals film. But despite playing two of the strongest characters in movies right now, she reveals it took some time to get into that mindset.

"I'm like everybody and... especially these last few years haven't been the easiest, and I haven't felt very strong," Jolie tells E! News at Disney's D23 Expo. "There's something when you're not feeling very strong, where you push yourself."

She adds, "And I'm so grateful that I have the opportunity to play these kind of characters, that pull out every bit of strength I have and that remind me that I can be strong."

The 44-year-old star says she hopes others can be reminded of their strength, too when they see her upcoming movies.